Billie Bergeron FORT WORTH--Billie Bergeron passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, March 8, 2019, in the arms of her loving family. SERVICE: Billie's life will be celebrated at a private family Mass and burial. MEMORIALS: As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made in Billie's memory to Catholic Charities FW. Born Billie Rae Francisco in San Antonio, Texas, on May 2, 1927, she was a daughter of Lormer and Tennie Ruth Francisco. Billie spent her early childhood years between San Antonio and Bluefield, W,Va., before her family settled in Fort Worth. Billie graduated from R.L. Paschal High School and soon thereafter married the love of her life, Bob Bergeron, after he returned from serving as a U.S. Marine in the Pacific theater in World War II. Billie and Bob lovingly raised their three children, Toni, Bobby, and Tim, in Fort Worth. They owned and operated a family business, Bergeron's TV & Appliance, on Meadowbrook Drive for over 40 years. Ever the entrepreneurs, they moved into the video rental business in the early '80s and helped entertain the east side of Fort Worth until they retired in 2000. Their faith was paramount in their lives, and they were loyal parishioners of St. Rita's Catholic Church for over 50 years. In her free time, Billie loved to travel with Bob, which took them all over the world and all over Texas. She especially treasured her time with her children and grandchildren on the Brazos River at Pecan Plantation in Granbury, Texas, as well as annual family reunions in Ruidoso, N.M., and Wimberley, Texas. Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bob, and her son, Bobby. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Toni Boswell; son, Tim Bergeron; grandsons, Darren Boswell and his wife, Vanita, and Alan Boswell and his wife, Eugenia; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Elise Boswell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019
