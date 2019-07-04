|
|
Billie C. Lee GODLEY -- Billie C. Lee, 93, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in Godley. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Godley United Methodist Church. Reverend Randy Tucker and Reverend Rudy Rudewick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Godley Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 9:30, Friday prior to service. MEMORIALS: Family request memorial be made to Community Hospice of Texas 1208-B West Henderson Cleburne, TX 76033, North Central Texas Chapter 2630 W. Freeway Suite 100 Fort Worth, TX 76102-9845 or a . He was born March 15, 1926 in Venus to Barney L. and Iona (Byars) Lee. Billie married Rose Mary Willingham on March 2, 1947 in Glen Rose. He was employed for 47 years at E.B. Mott Incorporation. Billie is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Leon Lee, Margie Hancock, Don Lee, son in law, Phillip Steward and great grandchild, Isabella. SURVIVORS: Billie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rose Mary Lee of Godley; children, Susie Steward of Rowlett and Billy Lee USN Ret. and wife, Janice of Chesapeake, VA.; grandchildren, Bryan Steward and wife, Stacey, Jeff Steward and wife, Michelle and Natalie McIver and husband, Andy; step-grandchildren, Jared Morse and Caroline Morse; great- grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kade, Colby, Ashlynn, Lily, Dakota and Sloane; siblings, Charles R. Lee of Haltom City, Patsy R. Thetford of Hurst and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019