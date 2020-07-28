Billie Dell McDermott NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Billie Dell Henderson McDermott, 92, slipped from our grasp here to meet with God and walk with Jesus for all eternity. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Billie achieved her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development. She retired from Fort Worth ISD where she had taught over 20 years. She warmed every heart she touched and stimulated the mind of each child she taught. She was a positive influence to all who were lucky enough to know her. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Walter Henderson Jr., William Henderson, and Susan Henderson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Cox.