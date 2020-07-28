1/1
Billie Dell McDermott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Dell McDermott NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Billie Dell Henderson McDermott, 92, slipped from our grasp here to meet with God and walk with Jesus for all eternity. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Billie achieved her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development. She retired from Fort Worth ISD where she had taught over 20 years. She warmed every heart she touched and stimulated the mind of each child she taught. She was a positive influence to all who were lucky enough to know her. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Walter Henderson Jr., William Henderson, and Susan Henderson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Cox.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved