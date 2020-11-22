Billie Edwards

December 1, 1929 - November 15, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Billie Nickels Edwards, born December 1, 1929, passed away at her home November 15, 2020.

Billie was born in McAdoo, TX, the only child of R.E. and Beulah Nickels. At the age of 16 she graduated as class valedictorian from McAdoo High School. She enrolled at Baylor University, graduating four years later with a Bachelor of Music degree with honors.

Ms. Edwards enjoyed careers as a piano instructor and, later, as a real estate broker. Friendships forged in these years are cherished until this day.

A Deacon Emeritus of Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, she taught children and youth in both Sunday School and choirs for over 62 years. She also served in varying roles in the Chancel and Bell Choirs.

Survivors include: Longtime friend and companion, Madalyn Stokes; daughter Jana Edwards, her husband Rick Poppe, their children Christopher and Jennifer, grandsons Braden and Tyler; son Brent Edwards, his wife Sherry, and their daughters Liesl and Krysta.

Memorials may be made to music departments of Broadway Baptist Church or Baylor University. Memorial service arrangements will be announced later to allow for greater participation. If you would like to be notified at that time, please email BNEmemorial@gmail.com.





