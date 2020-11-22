1/1
Billie Edwards
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Edwards
December 1, 1929 - November 15, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Billie Nickels Edwards, born December 1, 1929, passed away at her home November 15, 2020.
Billie was born in McAdoo, TX, the only child of R.E. and Beulah Nickels. At the age of 16 she graduated as class valedictorian from McAdoo High School. She enrolled at Baylor University, graduating four years later with a Bachelor of Music degree with honors.
Ms. Edwards enjoyed careers as a piano instructor and, later, as a real estate broker. Friendships forged in these years are cherished until this day.
A Deacon Emeritus of Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, she taught children and youth in both Sunday School and choirs for over 62 years. She also served in varying roles in the Chancel and Bell Choirs.
Survivors include: Longtime friend and companion, Madalyn Stokes; daughter Jana Edwards, her husband Rick Poppe, their children Christopher and Jennifer, grandsons Braden and Tyler; son Brent Edwards, his wife Sherry, and their daughters Liesl and Krysta.
Memorials may be made to music departments of Broadway Baptist Church or Baylor University. Memorial service arrangements will be announced later to allow for greater participation. If you would like to be notified at that time, please email BNEmemorial@gmail.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful christian, teacher, and servant rson. We will love you and m




In memory of a wonderful Christian, teacher, and servant. You will be missed.



Randy McClellan
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
BRENT AND SHERRY
We are sorry for your great loss.
for comfort.
Rosalyn and Michael
Rosalyn S. Wright
Friend
November 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved