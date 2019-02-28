Home

White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Billie Wiley
Billie Grace (Carver) Wiley WEATHERFORD -- Billie Grace (Carver) Wiley, 92, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home in Denton. She was under the care of Ardent Hospice of Denton. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Aledo Brown Cemetery, Aledo. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Billie Grace was born January 13, 1927 in Fort Worth, to William Thomas and Clara May (Pendergrass) Carver. She married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph Brantley Wiley on July 20, 1944 while Joe was serving in the U. S. Navy during World War II. After retirement, Billie Grace and Joe moved to Mesa, Ariz. and later to Forsyth, Mo. Billie Grace had recently moved back to Texas to The Carriage House Assisted Living Community in Denton. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; husband, Joseph Brantley Wiley; son, Gary Thomas Wiley; and grandson, Dustin Thomas Wiley. SURVIVORS: sons, Jerry Wiley and wife, Pat, of Fort Worth, Randy Wiley and wife, Virginia, of Forsyth, Mo.; Daughter-In-Law, Donna Wiley; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
