Billie "Gogo" Hughes BEDFORD--Billie Hughes of Bedford, Texas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all that knew and loved her. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Hurst. Interment: 9 a.m. Wednesday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Billie was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Pecos, Texas, to James Caldwell and Juanita Ross. Billie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to the love of her life, Jim Hughes, for over 50 years. Her greatest joys were spending time with her daughter and grandchildren and playing with her great-grandchildren. She loved to travel all over the world, to mall walk with her friends, and to have a house full of family and friends. Billie was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Jim Hughes, and her parents, James Caldwell and Juanita Ross. SURVIVORS: Billie is survived by her daughter, Valerie Hughes and spouse, Friedrich Elliott, of Grand Prairie, Texas; granddaughter, Adrian Wilson and spouse, Zach, of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Chris Loudenberg and spouse, Jessica, of Lock Haven, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Kensley, Hayes and Riley; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019