Billie Hughes Steele


1932 - 2019
Billie Hughes Steele Obituary
Billie Hughes Steele FORT WORTH--Billie Hughes Steele, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Fort Worth to leave this earth and be with Her Savior in heaven. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. 2019, at Laurel Land Main Chapel, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, with visitation preceding the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial follows the service in Laurel Land Memorial Park with a reception after the burial. MEMORIALS: Donations to Edge Park United Methodist Church or , in lieu of flowers. Billie was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Cleburne, Texas, to parents, Carey L. Hughes, a butcher, and Ozelle Johnston Hughes. Ozelle was a teacher prior to her marriage and taught Billie to read by age 6. Billie grew up in Cleburne and Fort Worth and graduated from Poly High School. She married J.O. Steele Jr. in 1951 on St. Patrick's Day after meeting him on a blind date. Billie was a loving mother to Vicki and James and she cherished her three grandchildren. They had many fun times at home and on trips together. Billie and J.O. were members of Edge Park UMC since 1960. Both loved and served their church faithfully in many capacities, including two church rebuilding mission trips to the Phillipines. Billie was the United Methodist Women's president for many years and a member of the Ruth Circle. Billie was also an avid golfer at Glen Garden until age 80 and played bridge in many groups throughout the years. Billie was an excellent cook and was well known for her delicious pies. SURVIVORS: Billie is survived by her sisters, Mary Neill and husband, Wes, and Ginger Hulsey and husband, Bill, all of Fort Worth. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki McCulloch and husband, David; son, James Steele and wife, Mary Ann; grandsons, Tim McCulloch and wife, Chandra, and Brad McCulloch; along with granddaughter, Laura Steele Durham and husband, Miles; and great-grandchildren, Maddison and Casey McCulloch.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
