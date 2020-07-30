1/1
Billie Jean (Fuller) Cannon
Billie Jean (Fuller) Cannon ARLINGTON -- Billie Jean (Fuller) Cannon passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 in Arlington, Texas at the age of 75. SERVICES: There will be a private family memorial service. MEMORIALS: Billie was a cancer survivor so the family has requested that memorials be made in her honor and memory to the American Cancer Society. She was born on May 2, 1945 in Euless, Texas to the late, Luther Horace Fuller and Annie (Hall) Fuller. She was a graduate of L.D. Bell High School and worked at Frito Lay and retired from FedEx. Billie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Euless. She was a fantastic mother and loving and special grandmother. She made the best macaroni and cheese and had a green thumb. The loved her cats and enjoyed watching old western movies. She will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Horace and Annie (Hall) Fuller; sister, Barbara Fuller; brother, James Horace Fuller; and niece, Donna Kaye Guard. SURVIVORS: Billie is survived by her beloved son, James Lynn Cannon and wife, Lorraine of Grand Prairie; grandsons, Timothy Cannon of Dallas, Joshua Cannon and wife, Devon Strickland-Cannon of Arlington; nieces, Susan Karr, Nancy Beveridge, and Dr. Debbie Fuller.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
