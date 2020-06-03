Billie Jean Lunsford Montgomery BURLESON--Billie Jean Lunsford Montgomery, 87, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the chapel of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney, Texas, with Dan Hooper officiating. Interment follows in Restland Cemetery in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney. MEMORIALS: May be made to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, 5740 Airport Frwy., Haltom City, TX 76117; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 504 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com. Billie was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Olney, Texas, to the late Willie "Bill" Lunsford and Maggie Jewell Byrne Lunsford. She graduated from Olney High School in 1950 and completed her education at Draughn's Business College in Abilene, Texas, in 1953. Billie was a member of the Retail Merchant's Association from 1954 to 1957. In her early career, she held various secretarial and bookkeeping jobs with several different companies. She was co-owner of Bell Glass & Mirror Company in Hurst, Texas, from 1967 to 1979, served as the Fort Worth branch manager for Mutual Building and Loan from 1979 to 1991, and was a secretary in Child Protective Services of Texas from 1992 until her retirement in 1998. Billie lived most of her adult life in the Fort Worth area. After retiring, she moved back to Olney to take care of her mother until 2005. She moved to Gainesville in 2006, and then moved to Burleson with her daughter, Tina, in 2017. Billie was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Margaret Hutchings and Jessie Porter. SURVIVORS: Her daughters, Tina Montgomery of Burleson, Texas, and Carla Clark and her husband, Tony, of Saint Jo, Texas; grandchildren, Phillip Clark and Aaron Clark; and great-grandchildren, Gracie, Elyssa, Kaycee Jo, and Tristan. LUNN FUNERAL HOME Olney, 940=564-5533 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 3, 2020.