Billie Jeanet Christian Eldredge ROCKWALL--Billie Jeanet Christian Eldredge graduated into heaven Saturday, June 29, 2019. Jeanet was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, to William "Bill" and Berta Lee Christian. She was proud to be a fourth-generation Texan. She graduated from Poly High School in 1950 and studied accounting at TCJC. In 1997 she retired from Bell Helicopter Textron after a 31-year career. After she retired, she traveled the world, making many trips to Europe, Hawaii and Bermuda. Having a love of theater and music, she volunteered at the Bass Theatre for many years. With courage and generosity, Jeanet successfully raised two children on her own. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Joslyn Denise Eldredge; her parents, William E. and Berta Lee Stone Christian; and her beloved brother, Donald R. Christian. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Jamelyn Westan and her husband, Rob Westan, of Denver, Colo.; son, Tracy Eldredge and his wife, Catherine Eldredge, of Lavon, Texas; and grandchildren, Claudia Renee Eldredge and Keegan Wesley Eldredge; and numerous nephews and a niece. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Founders Chapel at White Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas. Burial and reception to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Texas Wesleyan University. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019