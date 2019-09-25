Home

Rosser Funeral Home
1664 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 641-4800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview Nursing Home Chapel
Billie Jo Johnston


1928 - 2019
Billie Jo Johnston Obituary
Billie Jo Johnston GRANDVIEW--Billie Jo Johnston, 90, of Grandview, Texas, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Grandview. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in the Grandview Nursing Home Chapel with Buddy Fry officiating. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnston was born in Grandview on Dec. 7, 1928, the daughter of Euel and Virgie Wilson Reeves. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack D. Johnston; and brother, Melvin Reeves. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Judy Johnston; son, Terry Johnston and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Jonathan and wife, Shelly, Tanya and husband, Tommy, and Kim; great-grandchildren, Emily, Avery, Brynn, Madison and Marcus.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
