Billie Louise Davis Obituary
Billie Louise Davis HASLET--Billie Louise Davis passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Alliance Community Fellowship Church, 2185 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76177. Billie Louise Davis was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Stanford, Texas, to Thomas and Ora Ida Martin. She was married to Joe Davis on May 9, 1951. They were lovingly married for 67 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was loved greatly!! Billie was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Esther, Don, Kay, Short and Betty. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Joe Davis; sons, Randy Davis and wife, Janet, Billy Joe Davis and wife, Sandy; daughter, Beverly Burke and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Brian, Casey, Kelly, Robby, Tiffany, Amber, Sydney, Brandy, Brent, Brittany; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019
