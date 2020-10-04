1/1
Billie Louise Scott Tetirick
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Louise Scott Tetirick
March 15, 1931 - September 29, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Billie Louise Tetirick passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020. Ms. Tetirick was 89.
SERVICE: Following a committal service in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, a memorial service will be held privately at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Sanctuary of Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road. For those unable to attend, the service at the church will be live streamed at FACEBOOK.COM/FUNERALSATARBORLAWN.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Arborlawn United Methodist Church, in her memory, is suggested.
Born in Anthony, Kansas on March 15, 1931, Billie was the daughter of L. A. and Alice Coulter Scott. She married James Guy Tetirick, her Ponca City High School sweetheart, on June 26, 1948, and was a loving and supporting wife and homemaker throughout Guy's life-long career with JCPenney. Guy's career with JCP and his military service required Billie to settle her family in 14 different cities in seven states (Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia).
Loving, caring, sweet, positive, and outgoing, but determined and stern when necessary, Billie raised a strong, healthy family and made countless friends in many parts of the country. She was active in Newcomers groups, P.E.O. and the many churches the family attended, often singing in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 71 years, Guy; her brother, Dean Scott; her sister, Marilyn Doris; and parents-in-law, Blake and Ione Tetirick.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, Brad Tetirick and his wife, Peggy, Dean Tetirick and his wife, Mary Katherine, Cheri Gigliotti and her husband, Scott, Billie is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joey Tetirick and his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters, Kate and Ellie, Amy Bray and her husband, Aaron, and their sons, Shepard and Statton, Jessica Tetirick, Samantha McSween and her husband, Rett, Stephen Tetirick and his wife, Kendall, Jana Gigliotti and Sara Gigliotti; and cousin, Joyce Scott.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Sanctuary of Arborlawn United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved