Billie Maxine Wagner
Billie Maxine Wagner FORT WORTH--It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Billie Maxine Wagner on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She will forever be remembered by her loved ones. SERVICE: At Billie's request there will be no formal services as her wishes were for family to be together and to celebrate her life. Billie did not want a long list of deeds and accomplishments. She was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School who loved sewing, knitting and playing golf. We are sure she was met at the pearly gates by her husband, Bob, with golf clubs in hand and a tee time waiting. Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Wagner; his parents, Fred and Ethel Wagner; Billie's parents, Monroe H. and Maxine Collins; and grandson, Kenneth Kinton Decker, son of Teri. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Angela K. Ebey (Kurt Ebey), Christopher A. Wagner (Keri), Pamela S. Steinsiek (Doug), and Teresa A. Salzer (J); grandchildren, Brittany, Ryan (Tamika), Tiffany Gay (Jesse), Amanda, Cheyenne, Lauren, and Casey Decker; and six great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
