Billie McGruder FORT WORTH--Billie McGruder, 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: DFW. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Billie is survived by his son, Billy Joe Johnson; daughter, Christy McGruder Mitchell; sisters, Patricia Brittenham (Richard), Shirley Roblow, Alice Person and Monica Lightfoot (Clyde); brother, John Craig (Deborah). two granddaughters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020