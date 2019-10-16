|
Billie Ruth Sheffield Morrow NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Billie Ruth Sheffield Morrow passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Richland Hills Baptist Church. Interment: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Billie Ruth was born Nov. 13, 1928, in the Polytechnic neighborhood of Fort Worth to Ettie Mae and Preston Sheffield. She was the sixth of seven children, and was mainly raised in Rendon. Billie's local roots run deep. In 1946, she graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth and later attended North Texas State College before becoming a flight attendant with Braniff Airlines in the early 1950s. In 1954, Billie married William Twain Morrow, and they eventually moved to North Richland Hills in 1958, where they began their family, raising their three sons in the only home they ever owned. Billie was also a longtime member of Richland Hills Baptist Church. Her genuine warm and caring personality caused her to love meeting and getting to know people of all ages and backgrounds. Her family and faith were extremely precious to her. She will be truly missed by all. SURVIVORS: Husband, William Twain Morrow; sons, Stephen Twain Morrow of Fort Worth, Stewart Glen Morrow of Cary, N.C., Stanton Edward Morrow of Huntsville, Ala.; sister, Dee Helm of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Amy Morrow of Austin, Philip Morrow of Houston, Megan, Michael, Andrew, Carson and Matthew Morrow of Cary, N.C.; daughters-in law, Diane Morrow of Fort Worth and Michele Morrow of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, loving friends and neighbors.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019