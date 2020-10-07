Billie Ruth Williams

July 1, 1929 - October 4, 2020

Burleson , Texas - Billie Ruth Williams, 91, of Burleson, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:00am, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park.

Billie Ruth was born July 1, 1929, in Alvarado, to L.A (Buck) and Cordee Bobbitt Balentine. She grew up in Fort Worth and attended Paschal High School. She was active in PTA, worked at Medical Plaza Hospital as a PBX operator, and later worked for Norman West & Associates.

Billie married Terry Williams on March 6, 1950, and they were married for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Billie is survived by her daughter, Tina Ruth Williams; sons, Terry Scott Williams and wife, Jennifer and Ernie Williams and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Denise Williams, Nicole Williams, Eric Williams, Hanna Williams, Mia Williams, and Logan Williams; and three great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to James L West Memory Care Center.







