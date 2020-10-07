1/1
Billie Ruth Williams
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Ruth Williams
July 1, 1929 - October 4, 2020
Burleson , Texas - Billie Ruth Williams, 91, of Burleson, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:00am, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Billie Ruth was born July 1, 1929, in Alvarado, to L.A (Buck) and Cordee Bobbitt Balentine. She grew up in Fort Worth and attended Paschal High School. She was active in PTA, worked at Medical Plaza Hospital as a PBX operator, and later worked for Norman West & Associates.
Billie married Terry Williams on March 6, 1950, and they were married for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Tina Ruth Williams; sons, Terry Scott Williams and wife, Jennifer and Ernie Williams and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Denise Williams, Nicole Williams, Eric Williams, Hanna Williams, Mia Williams, and Logan Williams; and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to James L West Memory Care Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved