|
|
Billie Sue Grant FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Billie Sue Grant entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas 76119. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories: her brothers, Robert Williams, Sr. (Gloria), Isaiah Lane (Viola) and Peter Walker; her children, Jessie Jones (Don), Linda Mosley, George H. Grant, Amanda Lawrence (Calvin), Laurie Pierce (Brad), and Ruthie Holland (Michael). Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Derrick Brown, Caleb Lawrence, Lauren Pierce and bonus grandson, Jordan Walker. She also leaves her niece/bestie, Brenda Faye Hines; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019