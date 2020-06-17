Billie Turner Caughran DALLAS--Billie Turner Caughran passed at age 73 on June 8, 2020 at her home with husband William (Bill) Caughran in Dallas, Texas. SERVICE: A private memorial service for family will be held at Moore Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. The family will host a Celebration of Life for friends and family at a later date. Billie Turner Caughran (1946 2020) Billie, also known as Pat Turner Wooldridge, was born June 15, 1946 in Salina, Kansas to Billy Tom Turner and Ramona Stafford Turner Searcy, both deceased, and grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, graduating from Richland High School in 1965. Billie is best known for her larger-than-life personality; she was generous, loving, creative and funny. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband Bill and his children's families, son, David Wooldridge and wife Diane; daughter, Cherie Jackson; daughter, Brandi Williams and husband Kendrick; four grandchildren; brother, Gary Turner; sister, Sue Turner Freund and husband Les; niece, Sonja Turner-Yandell; and nephew, David Reeder, Jr. and their families, plus numerous extended family and loving friends.