Billy Alvin Green NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Billy Alvin Green, born June 3, 1949, in Stephenville, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Noon Tuesday, April 2, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. His parents were James A. Green and Mildred Tidwell. He married Nancy S. Barnes on Jan. 22, 1972, and they had three children, Jo Ann, Billy Jr., and Toni. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherrey Hibdon. SURVIVORS: His wife; three children; daughter-in-law, Melony; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019