|
|
Billy Calder FORT WORTH--Billy Calder of Fort Worth went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at University Baptist Church, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Visitation reception to be held immediately after the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Baptist Church's Youth Ministry. Bill was born Nov. 3, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas. He was the son of Que Calder and his adoptive father, John Calder, and brother to his sister, Que Rust. Growing up, he excelled in many things, but nothing more than football. He was a proud member of the Paschal High School and Baylor University teams. In 1968 he married the love of his life, Jill Shackelford, and was a devoted husband to her for 51 years. Bill and Jill were blessed with two sons, John and Mike. Some of his fondest memories were of spending time outdoors with his friends and sons. Bill spent his career as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Fort Worth Independent School District, at Amon Carter-Riverside, Southwest and Western Hills High schools. He helped found Applied Learning in Fort Worth and as a model of instruction all over the country. Bill was a longtime member of University Baptist Church where he served on many committees and worked with the youth. He will be remembered as a man who gave his all to his Lord, his family, and the children of his community. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the doctors, nurses, and health care workers that took such genuine care of Billy during the last years of his life; and all of the friends that supported him through visits, food, and prayers. Bill was preceded in death by his father, John Calder; mother, Que Calder; in-laws, Toby and Bee Shackelford; brother-in-law, Tommy Rust; granddaughters, Hope and Faith Calder; and many other close family and friends. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jill Calder; sons, John Calder and his wife, Carole, and Mike Calder and his wife, Lori; sister, Que Rust; nephews, Chris and Adam Rust; sister-in-law, Kathy Shackelford; and grandchildren, Bryce, Ethan, Kate, Gracie Beth, and Toby.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020