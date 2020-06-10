Billy D. Looney
1930 - 2020
Billy D. Looney FORT WORTH--Billy D. Looney, 89, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Billy was born June 15, 1930, in Hobbs, N.M. to William C. Looney and Rosa Evans Looney who passed away in childbirth in 1932 when he was 2. Elsie Crane Looney became Billy's stepmother. He was married for 50 years to Dot Looney who preceded him in death in 2001. He was later married for 15 years to Odyene Ellis Looney, who passed away two years ago. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years (Major) in 1973, he started B.D. Looney Tax Service in Fort Worth. In 2004, he moved his business to Granbury. He enjoyed the excitement of tax season and was friends with most of his clients. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Looney. SURVIVORS: Sons, Steve Looney, Stan Looney and Scott Looney; daughter, Sherry Mills and husband, Greg; and grandchildren, Christian Looney, Michael Looney, Matthew Looney, Rachel Looney, Hayden Terry, Heather Terry, Shannon Looney and Connor Looney.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 10, 2020.
