Billy Don Jackson

Billy Don Jackson WHITE SETTLEMENT--Billy Don Jackson died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, peacefully at his home in White Settlement, Texas, at the age of 59. SERVICE: Per his request, no service will be held. Only a private memorial for family. He was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Corpus Christie, Texas, to Charles and Joyce Jackson. He retired from the Fort Worth Police Department earlier this year, after 27 years of going above and beyond protecting the city and its people. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Fern Jackson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Charles Jackson and Bertha Jo Pruett; his brother, Ronny Jackson and Becki Krsnak; his sister, Pam Jackson; nieces and nephews, Josh and Courtney Moncrief and Kyle and Miranda Jackson; as well as many others that were precious to him. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
