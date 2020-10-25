1/1
Billy Frank Tapp
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Frank Tapp
May 21, 1929 - October 16, 2020
Azle, Texas - Billy Frank Tapp, 91, passed away after suffering a stroke at the home of his son on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He went peacefully home to be with his loving wife of 73 years, surrounded by his daughter, son and daughter-in-law.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Thursday, Birdville Baptist Church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Billy ("Bill" or "Pawpaw") was born May 21, 1929, in Rockwall, Texas to Leonard and Ruby Tapp. He grew up in North Side and lived his entire adult life in Fort Worth, Texas, marrying Clydine (Dean) Sanders on Sept 1, 1946.
Billy was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His family was the most important thing to him. If you were fortunate enough to be known as a friend, you were considered family too.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three of his brothers, Raymond, Don and Larry Tapp; and his beloved wife, Dean.
Survivors: Daughter, Billie Davis and husband, Stan; son, Terry Tapp and wife, Vicki; grandsons, Jason and Jeremy Tapp, Billy Ty Hines and wife, Crystal, Tracy and Kevin Hines; great-granddaughter, Whitney Weid and husband, Benton; great-grandsons, Bryce and Chance Hines; brother, Ray Tapp; sister, Erma Erwin and husband, Ralph; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Birdville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved