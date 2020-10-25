Billy Frank Tapp
May 21, 1929 - October 16, 2020
Azle, Texas - Billy Frank Tapp, 91, passed away after suffering a stroke at the home of his son on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He went peacefully home to be with his loving wife of 73 years, surrounded by his daughter, son and daughter-in-law.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Thursday, Birdville Baptist Church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Billy ("Bill" or "Pawpaw") was born May 21, 1929, in Rockwall, Texas to Leonard and Ruby Tapp. He grew up in North Side and lived his entire adult life in Fort Worth, Texas, marrying Clydine (Dean) Sanders on Sept 1, 1946.
Billy was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His family was the most important thing to him. If you were fortunate enough to be known as a friend, you were considered family too.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three of his brothers, Raymond, Don and Larry Tapp; and his beloved wife, Dean.
Survivors: Daughter, Billie Davis and husband, Stan; son, Terry Tapp and wife, Vicki; grandsons, Jason and Jeremy Tapp, Billy Ty Hines and wife, Crystal, Tracy and Kevin Hines; great-granddaughter, Whitney Weid and husband, Benton; great-grandsons, Bryce and Chance Hines; brother, Ray Tapp; sister, Erma Erwin and husband, Ralph; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends.