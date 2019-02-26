Billy G. Phillips ARLINGTON--Col. Billy G. Phillips of Arlington passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. He was 83. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 2 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home. Born 1935 in Ryan, Okla., to Bess and Gail Phillips, he graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1953 and East Texas State Teachers College in 1957. Bill joined the Marine Corps and served several tours in Viet Nam as a helicopter pilot. Bill married Sylvia Faye Benson in May of 1962, and during Bill's 30-plus-year career, he and Sally lived across the country from Hawaii to North Carolina. He served as commanding officer of HMH-461, MAG-49, and MCAF Quantico, Va. After retiring in June of 1988, and moving to Arlington, Texas, Bill served more than 20 years as manager of the Fort Worth Stock Yards Visitors Center. Following Sally's death in 2011, Bill retired in 2015, spending his final years traveling the country visiting friends and family. Bill was known for his commitment to serving others and his love of history. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Bess Phillips of Lawton, Okla., and his wife, Sally. SURVIVORS: He survived by his children, Jim, Andrea, and Teri; grandchildren, Stephanie and J.C.; and great-granddaughter, Lottie.



