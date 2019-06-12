Billy Jack "B.J." Brown PLANO--Billy Jack "B.J." Brown died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home in Plano. He had recently celebrated his 95th birthday with a party and enjoyed visits from his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Adam-Graham Funeral Home in Anson, Texas. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. B.J. was born May 24, 1924, to Bessie Frances Wood and Charlie Nugent Brown in Livingston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and by his sisters, Anna Lee Cashion, Margaret Davis, Dorothy Hutchinson and Blanche Vaughn. B.J. joined the Navy April 14, 1943, and was on his way overseas when on Sept. 2, 1945, vctory in Japan was declared. He was discharged on Dec. 18, 1945. B.J. was a Mason and belonged to the Grand Lodge of Texas. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Plano, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lee Baucum Brown; his children, Carol Brown (Dall), Cherry Bird (Richard), Teresa Flennikan (Craig), Charles Brown (Peggy), Malesa McCown and Tamie Compton (Jim). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. ADAMS-GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME Anson, 325-823-2351 View and sign guestbook at www. star-telegram.com/obituaries

