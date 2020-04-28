|
|
Billy Jack Pemberton FORT WORTH--Billy Jack Pemberton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. SERVICE AND INTERMENT: Private graveside. MEMORIALS; In lieu of flower, the family would like to request donations to go to Broadway Baptist Church community services. Bill was born Aug. 11, 1927, to the late Isaac and Polley Pemberton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ike. Bill was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and a descendent of early Fort Worth founder Jesse Pemberton. The Pembertons ran thousands of head of cattle from Fort Worth north to Montana on the Chisholm Trail. Bill shared that love of cattle. After attending SMU and studying civil engineering, he followed his passion for ranching for almost 70 years. He married Sarah Lynn Jones at Broadway Baptist Church on April 21, 1956. Their only child, Myla Middleton, was born Feb. 24, 1962. Bill was a man who loved the Lord and when he was not at one of his ranches, he was with his family. He was active in the Texas Cattle Raisers Association and the Fort Worth Stockyards. He also loved to ride and train horses and was an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association. His granddaughter, Maci, shared his love for horses, and she was very special to him. While he was able, he never missed an event of hers while she was growing up. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife, Sarah Lynn; daughter, Myla; son-in-law, Jon; and granddaughter, Maci. The family would like to give special thanks to Threasa, ReRe and Sandy at New Century Hospice for their service and devotion during these last few months of hospice care.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020