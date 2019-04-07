Billy James Heiser WEATHERFORD--Billy James Heiser, 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church Lakeside, 8801 Jacksboro Hwy in Lakeside. Billy was born in Avon Park, Fla. He was the son of Fred and Nancy Heiser, and was raised in Lake Worth, where he graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1977. Billy was a loving husband and father, and especially, an amazing "papa." He truly loved his granddaughters. He was a friend to everyone, and was a prideful man full of integrity. He would do anything for anyone that asked. He never wanted for himself, but always went over and beyond for everyone else. He loved Lake Worth and his Lake Worth Bullfrogs, and continued supporting the students even after his own children graduated. By his own proclamation, he was the "Unofficial Mayor" of Lake Worth. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Fred Heiser, and stepfather, Carlos Brannon. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Nancy Heiser Brannon; brother, Rod Heiser; stepbrother, Bo Brannon; his beloved wife of 26 years, Laura Heiser; sons, Tanner Heiser and Chance Heiser; his daughters, Mattie Lindsay and husband, Laramie, Erin Underwood and husband, Zech; granddaughters, Lexi, Landree and Riley; many more extended family, friends and neighbors.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019