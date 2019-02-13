Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Orthodox Church
Billy James Hipp


1929 - 2019
Billy James Hipp Obituary
Billy James Hipp FORT WORTH--Billy James Hipp, 89, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter Orthodox Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soyo Youth Ministry at St. Peter Orthodox Church. Billy was born July 14, 1929, to Martha and Doc Hipp in Sunset, Texas. He went to Bowie High School and graduated in 1947. He graduated from North Texas in 1961. After 40-plus years with Lockheed Martin, he retired working as a model test engineer. He retired again from the Army Reserve after 30 years as lieutenant colones. Bill had a great talent with metal art, wood art and anything he could build. He loved to cruise and make his wife happy. Bill was a quiet man, a gentle man and a loving man who will be sorely missed. He spent the last two years after his stroke at Silverado Memory Care, where he was very well taken care of, especially with hospice. He felt quite at home and often asked me if I had paid the dues for his club. Last but not least, Bill loved his God, church and the whole parish at St. Peter Orthodox Church. SURVIVORS: Wife, Bea; sons, Bill Tillett of Roseville, Calif., and Jim Hipp of Taos, N.M.; son-in-law, Steve Clayton and wife, Dolores Clayton, of Hampton, Va.; grandson, Derek Tillett; and granddaughters, Jayme and Stephanie Clayton.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019
