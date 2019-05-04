Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Garner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Joe Garner Obituary
Billy Joe Garner BRIDGEPORT--Billy Garner, 84, went to be with our Lord, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Decatur. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel with burial in East Bridgeport Cemetery. Visistation: The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Rev. Barney Hudson will officiate. Pallbearers: David Horne, Christian Mills, Lane Edwards, Alan Horne, Bob Watkins, and Curtis Rich. Billy was born June 29, 1934, to Claude and Ollie Weatherall Garner in Ackerman, Miss. He was united in marriage to Frances Yother Garner on Feb. 2, 1957. He retired after 20 years in the United States Air Force having proudly served our country. He was a member of the Zion Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Yother Garner; his daughter, Debra Ann Wright; his brothers, Robert Garner, John Garner, Claude Garner Jr., Willie Garner, and Leon Garner; his sisters, Ann Howell, Eva Krebs, and Claudine McKnight. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Shay Lynn Garner of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Christina Cordell of Weatherford, Jeniffer Horne and husband, Alan, of Bridgeport, John Wright of Weatherford and Crystal Smith of Chico; his great-grandchildren, Jenna Cordell, Shaya Edwards, Lane Edwards, Raelyn Horne, and Christian Mills.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now