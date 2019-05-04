Billy Joe Garner BRIDGEPORT--Billy Garner, 84, went to be with our Lord, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Decatur. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel with burial in East Bridgeport Cemetery. Visistation: The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Rev. Barney Hudson will officiate. Pallbearers: David Horne, Christian Mills, Lane Edwards, Alan Horne, Bob Watkins, and Curtis Rich. Billy was born June 29, 1934, to Claude and Ollie Weatherall Garner in Ackerman, Miss. He was united in marriage to Frances Yother Garner on Feb. 2, 1957. He retired after 20 years in the United States Air Force having proudly served our country. He was a member of the Zion Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Yother Garner; his daughter, Debra Ann Wright; his brothers, Robert Garner, John Garner, Claude Garner Jr., Willie Garner, and Leon Garner; his sisters, Ann Howell, Eva Krebs, and Claudine McKnight. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Shay Lynn Garner of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Christina Cordell of Weatherford, Jeniffer Horne and husband, Alan, of Bridgeport, John Wright of Weatherford and Crystal Smith of Chico; his great-grandchildren, Jenna Cordell, Shaya Edwards, Lane Edwards, Raelyn Horne, and Christian Mills.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary