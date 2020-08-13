Billy Joe White ARLINGTON -- Billy Joe White 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on August 8, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Thurs., Aug. 13, Moore Funeral Home. A small reception with food & drink will follow at Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N Davis, Arlington, Texas 76012. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wed., Aug. 12. Billy was born on October 19, 1931 in Ellis County. He served in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. SURVIVORS: His wife, Peggy White; children, Cindy Goleman and Randy White; grandchildren, Meagan and Robert Myers; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Callie Myers.