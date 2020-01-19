|
Billy Lee Perry HURST--Peacefully, and surrounded by family, dearly loved husband of 70 years to Lois, Billy Lee Perry passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 90. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Billy's celebration of life will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel, 7301 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, followed by a private family burial. Billy served in the United States Air Force at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, was a 65-year member of the Masonic Lodge and a 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church of Hurst. Billy retired from Vought Corporation as an aeronautic instructor to the Air Force. He was a lifelong ham radio operator, loved country music, played many instruments, was passionate about playing and building the steel guitar. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Sharon; son, Rick Perry and daughter-in-law, Sandra Perry; daughter, Elizabeth Britton; son-in-law, Christopher Britton; granddaughter, Shelby Britton; grandson, John Perry and wife, Shalissa Perry; great-granddaughter, Jillian Perry; and twin sister, Ernestine Ferguson and husband, Charles Ferguson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020