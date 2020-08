Billy Lowell Wheeler WEATHERFORD -- Billy Lowell Wheeler, formerly of Ralls, passed away on August 12, 2020. MEMORIALS: The family requests memorials be made to The American Cancer Society or The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders, 920 Sante Fe Dr., Weatherford, Texas 76086. He was born on November 21, 1946, to Paul and Wilma Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: His son, Lowell Wheeler and wife, Lynette; daughter, Elizabeth Ward and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Walker and Keelyn Wheeler, Hannah and Patrick Ward; his brother, Joe E. Wheeler, M.D.; nephew, Mark Wheeler; niece, Cheryl Wheeler; and cousin, Carolyn Jeanette Wheeler. ADAMS FUNERAL HOME 806-253-2174