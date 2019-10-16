Home

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Billy Mack Crowder Sr.

Billy Mack Crowder Sr. WEATHERFORD--Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, Billy Mack Crowder Sr. passed from this world to the waiting arms of Jesus after a brief battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday at Victory Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Galbreaith-Pickard. Bill, known as "Pap" to family members, was born July 9, 1932, in Lamar, Ark., to Lizzie Caroline Davis and Russell George Crowder. A quiet, unassuming man, Bill was very respected for his hard work, love of God and family. He moved to Fort Worth, Texas, as a young teenager, where he met his wife of 33 years, Barbara Joe Warren. The family with their three children moved to Weatherford over 50 years ago. Bill Crowder has been a building contractor for over 40 years. Over the course of his career, he built and renovated homes and commercial properties throughout the city of Weatherford, enriching our community through countless projects. He has been a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church for many years. His interest and business with antiques has been a lifelong passion. His many hobbies included rebuilding old trucks, playing poker, and traveling the country for antiques. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Caroline Eaton; sister, Lana Sue Beers and brother, Jimmy Eaton. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his children, Caroline Erzell Watson of Austin, Texas; Billy Mack Crowder Jr. and wife, Janis, of Weatherford, and Bryan Matthew Crowder of Weatherford. He is also survived by his friend and partner, Corky Hyatt, of Weatherford; grandchildren, Barbara Watson, husband, Raj Desikan, Lauren Gist, husband, Kelson, Billy Mack Crowder III, wife, Shana, Brandon Crowder, wife, Chala, Margo Dunson, husband, Justen, Jarrod Crowder, wife, Jessica, Christopher Crowder; and numerous great-grandchildren. By God's grace, we had Bill Crowder for 87 years, and his life made this world a better place.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019
