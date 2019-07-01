|
Billy Mack Perry MANSFIELD--Billy Mack Perry, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Methodist Church in Mansfield. Interment: Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Blessing. Mack was born July 15, 1932, the son of Ernie and Eunetta Perry. He married Charlene Moore on Nov. 17, 1956, in Granbury. Mack was a longtime member of the First Methodist Church in Mansfield. Mack was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Perry; sister, June Watson; brother, Clifton "Buzz" Perry. SURVIVORS: Mack is survived by daughters, Cheryl Sue McClendon and husband, Mike, Belinda Kay Hughes and husband, Dean, Lisa Gail Thompson and husband, David, and Lori Lynn Ogden and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Katye Harrell, Ryan McClendon, Christopher Hughes, Stephanie Segelstrom, Michael Reeves, Bradley Lindsey, Perry Lindsey, Kristen Johnson, Cole Ogden; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Adeline Dalton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 1, 2019