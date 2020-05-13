Billy Melvin "Bill" Hooks GRANBURY--Billy Melvin "Bill" Hooks, 77, prominent local businessman, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Bill was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 18, 1942, to Everett Hubbard and Julia Kathleen Hooks and was followed by a brother, Dennis Everett, four years later. Bill served in the Army (USAR) and Air Force (USAFR) Reserve as a young man. Upon returning to civilian life, Bill joined Burlington Northern Railroad working as an auditor. His daughter, Tami Lyn Hooks Rasmussen, was born Sept. 29, 1968. In 1985 Bill married Shirley Hughes, a local real estate entrepreneur. Soon after, Bill adopted Shirley's youngest daughter, Emily. Bill and Shirley traveled the U.S. extensively representing the local Ford dealership and various real estate boards. This sparked a passion for travel that carried them to all 50 states and many countries around the world in their time together. Bill started working with his father and brother at the local Hooks Ford dealership in the late 1970s. When Everett retired, Bill carried on the family legacy. He ran the business successfully until they sold the dealership in 2000. Bill and Shirley ran a successful real estate franchise on the historic Granbury square for many years. In retirement, they enjoyed their comfortable lakefront home and continued to travel when they were able. Bill was a former Granbury city councilman. He served as president of the Hood County Hospital District Board for many years. He was president of the United Way of Hood County, director on the board of First Financial Bank, and served many other community organizations. It is safe to say, Bill valued service to the community. Throughout the years he served on many boards, making a difference that can be felt even today in our community. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Kathleen Hooks. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Tami Rasmussen (David) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Emily Hooks of Austin, Kathy Kauffman (Nina) of Dallas; brother, Dennis (Laura) of Weatherford; grandchildren, Zachary Hooks, Kasey Greuner and Hayley Kauffman; and nephews, Kip (DeeDee) Hooks and Kory (Stephanie) Hooks. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to United Way of Hood County in Bill's honor. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1611 Granbury, TX 76048. VIEWING: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and Thursday, May 14, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. An intimate graveside service where social-distancing will be observed will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, Holly Hills Memorial Park. A community-wide celebration of life will be held at a later date.