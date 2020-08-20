Billy "BJ" Moore FORT WORTH -- Billy "BJ" Moore, 68, made his exit from this world; bound for Mount Zion on Sunday, August 16, 2020. SERVICE: Celebration of Life: The family will have a Grand Procession from the Home of his Mother at High Noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020. You can join them at Cedar Hill Memorial Park at approximately 12:45 p.m. as they lay him to rest. You may visit Mr. Moore in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life from 12 to 6 p.m. Friday and watch a Live Stream Viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. on the funeral home's Facebook page. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: His Beloved Mother, Birda Ross-Moore; his Loving Children, Sexton Wayne Moore and Ayla May Boyde; his Devoted Sister, Linda Moore-Evans; 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.