Billy "BJ" Moore
Billy "BJ" Moore FORT WORTH -- Billy "BJ" Moore, 68, made his exit from this world; bound for Mount Zion on Sunday, August 16, 2020. SERVICE: Celebration of Life: The family will have a Grand Procession from the Home of his Mother at High Noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020. You can join them at Cedar Hill Memorial Park at approximately 12:45 p.m. as they lay him to rest. You may visit Mr. Moore in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life from 12 to 6 p.m. Friday and watch a Live Stream Viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. on the funeral home's Facebook page. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: His Beloved Mother, Birda Ross-Moore; his Loving Children, Sexton Wayne Moore and Ayla May Boyde; his Devoted Sister, Linda Moore-Evans; 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
AUG
21
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
funeral home's Facebook page
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Home of his Mother
AUG
22
Burial
12:45 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
