Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Neil Patton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Neil Patton Obituary
Billy Neil Patton BURLESON -- Billy Neil Patton, 65, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1pm Monday, February 25, at Cana Baptist Church, 2309 E Renfro St, Burleson, 76028. Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MS Society and/ or the . Preceded in death by his father, Billie George Patton. SURVIVORS: Loving Wife, Debra K. Patton; mother, Nelda Patton; daughter, Kinzey Patton; step-children, Brian Evenden and Cami Zobel; sister, Terri Gay and her husband, Don Gay; niece, Talli Gay; grandchildren, Freedom, Forrest and Flower Evenden, Keith Zobel; along with numerous other loving family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.