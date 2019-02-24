|
|
Billy Neil Patton BURLESON -- Billy Neil Patton, 65, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1pm Monday, February 25, at Cana Baptist Church, 2309 E Renfro St, Burleson, 76028. Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MS Society and/ or the . Preceded in death by his father, Billie George Patton. SURVIVORS: Loving Wife, Debra K. Patton; mother, Nelda Patton; daughter, Kinzey Patton; step-children, Brian Evenden and Cami Zobel; sister, Terri Gay and her husband, Don Gay; niece, Talli Gay; grandchildren, Freedom, Forrest and Flower Evenden, Keith Zobel; along with numerous other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019