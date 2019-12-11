|
|
Billy Ray Chelette KENNEDALE--Bill Chelette, 89, born Sept. 1, 1930, in Ruby, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Chelette; mother, Ora Scroggs Chelette; sisters, Marie Hickman, Doris Holton, Ruby Rougeou and Velma Cassell; as well as brother, Nelson Chelette. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vivian; sons, Bill Chelette Jr. (wife, Pam) and Jim Chelette (wife, Tanya); daughter, Ann-Marie Smith (husband, Eric); grandchildren, Danielle, Sarah, Nathan, Will and Grant; great-grandchildren, Barker, Briggs and Bennett; nieces and nephews too numerous to count; brothers, F.M. Chelette, Stanley Chelette and Willis Dean Chelette; sister, Lucille Muzny. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Renovation Project at Retta Baptist Church at www.retta.org.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019