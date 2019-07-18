|
Billy Ray Gray FORT WORTH -- Mr. Billy Ray Gray, 56, a Retired Fort Worth Police Officer, transitioned from time into eternity on Monday, July 15, 2019. CELEBRATORY SERVICE: High Noon, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 E. Berry Street; The Reverend Wm. McKinley Jackson, Gracious Host. You may visit Mr. Gray from Noon to 6 p.m., Friday, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Awaiting Christ' Glorious Return are: His Loving and Devoted Wife, Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Gwendolyn Gray; his beloved children, Raynard Gray (Shalanda), Sterling Gray and Ryland Gray; his sister, Dedra Diggs (William); his brothers, Alan Gray (Rochelle) and Aaron Gray; 4 grandchildren; his colleagues from the Fort Worth Police Department and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019