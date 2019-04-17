|
|
Billy Ray McCain ARLINGTON--Billy Ray McCain, 79, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Arlington. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. A service will be held in San Diego on Wedneday, May 1. Billy was born June 7, 1939, in Childress, Texas, to Raymond C. McCain and Helen Mundy McCain. SURVIVORS: Wife of 52 years, Linda Glass McCain; sons, Shawn McCain and wife, Kay, Brian McCain and wife, Cindy; daughter, Sheryl Klug and husband, Jeff; brother, Michael McCain and wife, Marie; grandchildren, Jordan McCain, Aidan McCain and Ethan McCain; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019