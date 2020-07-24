1/1
Billy Ray Moore
Billy Ray Moore FORT WORTH -- Bill Moore passed from this life to the next on July 20, 2020 after an 11-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 90 years old and a faithful Christian, husband and father. SERVICE: A private service of family and close friends will be held Saturday, July 25 at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. During his early years Bill attended high school in Savoy, Texas where he was captain of the basketball team and was later offered a sports scholarship to attend ETSU. Turning down this offer he joined the Air Force and became a C-47 crew chief carrying supplies to our nation's embassies in Europe. He later participated in the "Berlin Airlift" providing food and other life-sustaining supplies to the starving citizens of Berlin after the defeat of Nazi Germany. During the Vietnam War he was a helicopter inspector for the U.S. government working at Bell. He ended his career as an inspector for the government at Lockheed where his final approval stamp was placed on numerous F-16's and other fighter aircraft. Bill loved hunting, baseball and a good game of golf. After retirement he worked for Meals on Wheels which exemplified his personality of always being available to help anyone in need. He lived his life as a true Christian and as an example for all of us to follow. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Arden & Gerti Earl Moore; and brother Galion Moore. SURVIVORS: Wife of 65 years, June Moore; son, Rusty Moore & wife Janet; grandson, Stephen Moore & wife Brianna; two great-grandchildren, Spencer & Sydney; sister, Betty Moore Smith.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
July 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I fondly remember Mr. and Mrs. Moore from down the street in my parents’ neighborhood. He was a wonderful man, always smiling and happy! Comfort to you in those wonderful memories.
Rennetta (Davis) O&#8217;Quinn
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
Bill was always such a positive and uplifting man. He had such a quick smile and wonderful sense of humor. We looked forward to seeing him at church services every time the doors were open! Such a wonderful example of a Christian man and a blessing to have known him! Sue & Olin Beaver
Sue Beaver
Friend
July 24, 2020
Rest in Peace Billy, I enjoyed working with you on the Flight Line at GD. My condolences to your family.
Ken Clifton
Coworker
