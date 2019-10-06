Home

Billy Ray Norman NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Billy Ray "Bill" Norman, 89 , passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, North Richland Hills Baptist Church. MEMORIALS: Cornerstone Assistance Network, 3500 Noble Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76111. Bill was born June 8, 1930, in Wise County to James E. and Letha Norman. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a proud University of Texas graduate. He was a longtime Colleyville resident while working as an FAA air traffic controller. Bill was a stockman on the family ranch, restored antiques, made beautiful stained glass, researched family genealogy, and was an usher at Bass Hall and was "Mr. Fix It" at the Cornerstone Thrift Store. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Barbara Norman; sons, Brent Norman and fiancee, Brenda Simer, and Greg Norman; granddaughters, Kate Norman and Kara Norman; nieces, Dorothy Ferguson, and Lisa Obermier and husband, Greg; nephew, Gary Norman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
