Billy Wayne Selman Sr. BURLESON--Born April 4, 1941, in Abilene, Texas, to G.W. and Margaret Selman, Billy Wayne Selman Sr. passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a fall compounded by heart disease. Some of Billy's happiest years were spent with his beloved brother, Buddy Royce, and sister, Betty Lou Keahey (predeceased by both), as they grew up in the West Texas panhandle. As an adult, Billy Wayne was a passionate member of UTE (Union of Transportation Employees); he took representation of the members to executive levels serving many terms as vice president, secretary, treasurer. Billy's friends are legion because Billy was a genuine person. If you were his friend, he had a sincere interest in you and your well-being. Billy was a member of the James V Callan Lodge #1422 and became a 33rd-degree Master Mason at the age of 30. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 27 years, Jennie Pixley Selman; his children, Billy W. Selman Jr. (Pat), Tonya Garces (Mando), and David Pixley (Lisa), grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Trae White (Brittany), Cheriesa Selman, Joe Aviles (Kristen), Danielle Krueger (Sergei), Alex Aviles, Joe Murillo (Kimberly), Chris Murillo (Juanita); predeceased by granddaughter, Vanessa Garces. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; the mother of his two older children, Beverly Selman. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to the current health situation a celebration of Billy's life will be scheduled for the fall. Thank you all for your kindness during this time and your love for Billy.