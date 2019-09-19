|
|
BISHOP C. BARRETT Fort Worth -- On September 14th Bishop Barrett said, "I'd rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God" and left his earthly post to take his position on the floors of Heaven. SERVICE: Celebration Of Life will be 11:00 am Saturday at Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. 4601 Wichita St. Celebrant Pastor Lawrence R. Barrett. BURIAL: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Family and Friends are asked to assemble on the lawns of the church at 10:30 am Saturday to await Deacon Bishop Barrett as he arrives in the Cravens's Horse-Drawn Carriage led by nephew Michael Guthrie and Cravens Celebration band. VISITATION: You may visited Bishop as he lays in repose in his solid mahogany full couch from 6:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a time of reflection from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Greater Eleazer Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of God are his devoted wife of 56 years Tessie Louise Barrett, loving children: Maria Odom (Dwight), Theresa Ellis (Moses), Felicia Sloan (Kevin), Regina Syas (Alvin), Barry Stricklin (Sherlynn) and Althia Barrett; 25 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, 5 brothers and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and G.E.B.C. church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019