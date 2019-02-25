Home

Blanche Marie Tipps

Blanche Marie Tipps Obituary
Blanche Marie Tipps HURST--Blanche Marie Murphey Tipps, 100, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Birdville Baptist Church. Viewing: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral at the church. The family will receive guests 2 to 3 p.m. at the Family Life Center following the service. Blanche was born Dec. 23, 1918, in Pelican, La. She graduated from high school in Pelican, La., in 1934. She was a loving wife and mother who was always helping with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Birdville Baptist Church for 70 years. Blanche worked in the preschool for many years and in the nursery for 40 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jill Lucas and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Rachel Teems and husband, Mark, Jason Smith and wife, Sharon, Troy Smith and wife, Christina, Scott Smith and wife, Kristin, Lindsay Duncan and husband, Marc; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2019
