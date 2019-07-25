Bob Carroll Thompson RENDON - It is with great sadness that the family of Bob Carroll Thompson announces his passing on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at age 82. SERVICE: Funeral Services are being held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Laurel Land of Fort Worth Chapel of Chimes. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 pm before the funeral service. The internment will be at Laurel Land Memorial Park on 7100 Crowley Road in Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. Bob was the only child of John and Willie Thompson and he grew up in the small Texas town of Kopperl in Bosque County. He served in the U S Army for six years, later graduated from Texas Christian University, with an engineering degree, while working for General Dynamics, where he was employed for many years and ultimately, retired from Lockheed in 1999. Bob passed away peacefully and will be remembered by his loved ones and friends, as a devoted and caring Christian father and grandfather, who was a quiet, gentle, loving man. He very much enjoyed the holidays and relaxed RV camping trip vacations. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Thompson, who will miss her beloved partner in life. He will be remembered for his love filled hugs by his daughter, Patty Furman, husband Michael, grandchildren Brianna and Ethan. His daughter, Kathy Martin and husband Greg, will miss making the sweets for him, that he so enjoyed. He will also be greatly missed by his son, Johnney Martin, who was there for him, when he needed help. His son, Rob Thompson, will be greeting him in heaven, after passing away recently on May 1st, 2019. Rob is survived by his sons, Bob's grandsons, Rob Thompson, Jr and wife Delia, Christopher Thompson and Austin Thompson.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019