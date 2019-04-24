|
Bob Davis FORT WORTH--Bob Davis, 85, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. SERVICE: 9 a.m. Thursday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth. Interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Bob was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Lubbock to Oscar and Gertrude Davis He loved to farm, raising hay and cattle. Bob was the inventor of Heffer Dust for Barbeque and participated on a barbecue team. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacque Lewis; stepdaughter, Vicki Couch; and stepson, Ricky Wallis. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jerri Davis; children, Harold Davis and wife, Chris, and Linda Laugan and husband, Jim; stepson, Jimmy Wayne Wallace; grandchildren, Katie and Coy, Sarah and Dusty, and Stevie, Shane and Amanda; stepgrandchildren, Pamela and Dickey, and Brandy; sister, Mary Hollinsworth; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The family would like to thank the Caregivers at Legend Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019