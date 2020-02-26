|
Bob J. Davis FORT WORTH--Bob J. Davis (born Bobby Joe Davis), passed from this earth into eternal life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Benbrook United Methodist Church, 1122 Bryant St., Benbrook, 76126, officiated by Minister Jim Hackney. MEMORIALS: His family respectfully requests that contributions be made to Encompass Cares (Hospice), 901 West Rosedale, Suite 250, Fort Worth, 76104; or Young Life of Fort Worth, 3750 South University Drive, Fort Worth, 76109. Born Jan. 19, 1937, Levelland, Texas, to Jess A. and Kathryn B. Davis, Bob graduated from Northwest High School, as a multi-sport athlete, attended Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin where he played basketball and received his BBA in 1959. Bob continued many athletic endeavors; he played competitive tennis at Woodhaven Country Club, golfed, skied, boated, collected western art and sculptures, was involved in community, and was a strong supporter of Young Life. Bob was a franchise owner of Fort Worth Roto-Rooter, celebrating 60 years in 2020. Bob enjoyed taking his children to various athletic events, and skiing and camping trips to Colorado. He married Sharon Miller Davis on June 22, 1984. They enjoyed traveling the world and making memories together. Bob was a lifelong member of Midtown Church of Christ. He had a great singing voice, and loved to sing or whistle all kinds of songs and hymns. SURVIVORS: His "Precious" loving wife of 35 years, Sharon; sons, Dan Davis (Deanna), Dr. Tim Davis (Denise); daughter, Lauren Davis Sheldrake (Wayne); brother, Don Davis ( Patti); stepdaughters, Kim Miller and Rhonda Yatsko (Glenn); former wife, Delen Tadlock Coln; grandchildren, Ryan and Matt Daugherty, Rebecca, Jess, Kyle, Alan, Luke and Amanda Davis, Matt Miller and Dillon Merz, Amber Stanford and Aimee Freese; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a long list of friends. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."--2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020